Good news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A team, 150 kph fast bowler set to join the team as…

India 'A' pacer Yudhvir Singh has been ruled out of the tri-series in Sri Lanka due to a shoulder injury, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

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Ashok Sharma has been selected to join India A team in Sri Lanka. (Source: X)

IND A vs AFG A 2026: Tilak Varma’s India A team are set to face Afghanistan in a must-win match in the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka. But the Indians, also featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in their squad, are set to get a massive boost with a fast bowler capable of hitting pace of 150 kph is set to join the squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Gujarat Titans pacer Ashok Kumar will join India A squad in Sri Lanka as replacement for injured pacer Yudhvir Singh.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ashok Sharma as a replacement for Yudhvir Singh in the India A squad for the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka,” a BCCI statement on Tuesday read.

“Yudhvir reported discomfort in his right shoulder while bowling on 13th June and also experienced similar pain earlier during a fielding session on 11th June,” the statement added.

News Ashok Sharma added to India A squad for tri-series in Sri Lanka as a replacement for Yudhvir Singh. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/Hvc2KSoBlv #TriNationSeries pic.twitter.com/jcZMZ0DDm8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2026

Yudhvir Singh has been retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 35 lakh ahead of IPL 2026 season but didn’t feature in any match for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR. He had claimed 4 wickets in 4 matches in IPL 2025 season for RR.

Also Read | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi loses COOL after India A vs Sri Lanka A match, will he be BANNED

“The BCCI Medical Team, after consultation with a specialist, recommended that Yudhvir undergo a graduated rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) to achieve a full recovery from the right rotator cuff injury,” the BCCI statement read.

Ashok Sharma’s call-up for the India A team comes on the day on which he has got a NOC to join Gujarat from Rajasthan for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Ashok had been retained for Rs 90 lakh by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans team ahead of IPL 2026. He claimed six wickets in six matches for IPL 2026 finalists GT.

Ahead of the IPL 2026, Ashok was the leading wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26, where he finished with 22 wickets at an average of 15.63. He was first included in the India A team in February, when he played warm-up matches against USA and Namibia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. He is known to crank up his pace beyond 150 kph as seen in the IPL 2026 season.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy, Ashok Sharma