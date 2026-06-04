Good news for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fans, set to make Team India debut at…, BCCI selectors to DROP star cricketer

The BCCI selectors are set to select Team India squad for Ireland and England T20I series on Saturday and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be in line for selection.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/good-news-for-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-fans-set-to-make-team-india-debut-at-ireland-bcci-selectors-to-drop-star-cricketer-suryakumar-yadav-8435781/ Copy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap award in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Ireland 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the talk of the town in the last couple of months after his explosive display in the IPL 2026 season. Calls for Sooryavanshi’s selection have been going stronger everyday since he celebrated his 15th birthday in March this year. Now what will be good news for the Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors are set to meet on Saturday and the Rajasthan Royals teenage prodigy might be seen in Team India colours sooner that expected.

The selection committee led by former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar are set to meet on Saturday, on the sidelines of the opening day of India vs Afghanistan one-off Test in Mullanpur, to select the team for T20I series against Ireland and England next month followed by the side for Asian Games 2026 which is set to take place in Japan in September.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo website, the selectors are set to take a couple of big calls which include dropping as well as sacking Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, after he led the side to the T20 World Cup 2026 title in March and then selecting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the Indian senior team for the first time.

Sooryavanshi is currently part of the India ‘A’ squad set to take part in an ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka ‘A’ and Afghanistan ‘A’ which will get underway next week. The RR opener won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 season after scoring 776 runs in 16 matches, was awarded Super Striker of the Season award for maintaining an unbelievable strike-rate of 237.3 and also smashed a record 72 sixes – the most ever by any batter in the history of Indian Premier League.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav SACKED as India captain after winning T20 World Cup 2026, set to lose…

The main question will be where to fit in Sooryavanshi into the Indian T20I playing 11 with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan looking settled in the top three positions in the line-up. The selectors may consider rotating between three openers – Abhishek Sharma, Samson and Sooryavanshi – in the 7 T20I games in Ireland and England. Sooryavanshi could exclusively take charge as the lead opener in the Asian Games since it will be clashing with a possible T20I series against West Indies at home.

Selectors set to axe Suryakumar Yadav?

The biggest call that the Indian selectors will have to take is drop and also sack T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai Indians batter will turning 36 years of age later this year and had a forgettable time in the IPL 2026 season, where he only managed to score 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 with a strike-rate of 147.54.

The Indian T20I skipper also struggled with the bat in the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year, scoring only 242 runs in 9 innings with a strike-rate of 136.72. The BCCI may consider between Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and IPL 2026 title-winning captain Rajat Patidar from Royal Challenger Bengaluru as the next leader of T20I squad to replace Suryakumar Yadav.

Patidar has become the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win back-to-back IPL titles while Iyer has taken three teams into the IPL final – Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings – over the last few years.