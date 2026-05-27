Good news for Virat Kohli after RCB’s win over GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1, becomes first ever batter to…

RCB opener Virat Kohli scored 43 in 25 balls against GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

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RCB opener Virat Kohli en route to scoring 43 in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against GT in Dharamshala on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru remained on track for back-to-back Indian Premier League titles as they stormed into Sunday’s IPL 2026 final with a massive 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. RCB now head to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and wait for the winner of Qualifier 2 later this week.

The match was a special occasion for RCB’s opener Virat Kohli as well. The former captain smashed 43 in 25 balls with one six and five fours to take the attack to GT bowlers including their leading pacer Kagiso Rabada. In the process, he completed 600 runs for the IPL 2026 season in 15 matches at an average of 50 with a strike-rate of 164.38 with 1 century and 4 fifties.

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Kohli became the first-ever batter to complete 600 runs in four successive seasons in IPL. He scored 639 runs in IPL 2023, 741 runs in IPL 2024 and 657 runs in IPL 2025 season. In the process, he broke massive IPL record of Chris Gayle.

Former West Indies opener Gayle had scored 600 runs in a season three years in a row – 2011 to 2013, along with David Warner, who achieved this in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (he skipped the 2018 season) and Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul, who managed it from 2020 to 2023.

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The former India captain also became the first-ever batter notch up 500 runs in IPL matches against Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill’s side had made their debut in the league in 2022. He also become the first-ever batter to hit at least 500 runs in IPL against 8 different teams.

Apart from GT, Kohli has scored over 500 runs against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall Kohli has scored 9261 runs in IPL in 282 matches with 9 hundreds and 67 fifties.

Kohli’s captain at RCB, Rajat Patidar, also achieved a massive record during his match-winning 93 not out in 33 balls. Patidar’s knock was studded with 9 sixes to break the record of most maximums by a captain in T20 tournament.

He now has 41 sixes in the IPL 2026 season, breaking the record of Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag, who had smashed 40 sixes for Assam in 10 matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2023-24 season. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed 39 sixes in the IPL 2025 season.