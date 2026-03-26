Home

Sports

Good news for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans, after IPL 2026 they will be seen in…: Check FULL Team India home schedule till 2027

Good news for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans, after IPL 2026 they will be seen in…: Check FULL Team India home schedule till 2027

Indian cricket team will play at least 9 ODI matches at home till March 2027, according to the new schedule announced by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli and Team India are set to feature in at least 9 ODI matches in India till next year. (Photo: IANS)

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is set to get underway on Saturday, the question on every Indian fan’s mind is when will their star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be seen in action in India again. Former India captains Kohli and Rohit are only active in the ODI format of the game after retiring from Test and T20I cricket.

Both Indian stalwarts are eyeing places in the Indian team for the ODI World Cup 2027 in Africa next year after missing out on the title in 2023. Team India will play at least 9 ODI matches at home till March 2027 which means the fans will have plenty of opportunity to see the legends in action after the IPL 2026 season gets over as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the fixtures for Team India (Senior Men) international home season 2026-27. “The upcoming home season promises an exciting and action-packed calendar, featuring four visiting teams — West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia — in a multi-format schedule. The season will comprise 22 international matches in 17 cities, offering fans across the country the opportunity to witness top-quality international cricket,” the BCCI announced in a statement

News An action-packed home season awaits #TeamIndia is set to host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia for 22 matches across 17 venues ️ More Details https://t.co/DrhB65D9FU — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The season will commence with the West Indies tour of India, starting on September 27. The tour will feature a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.

India to host Zimbabwe for rare series

Before the T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe had never played a T20I match on Indian soil. Thanks to their brilliant performance in the tournament earlier this month, where they managed to reach the Super 8 stages at the expense of Australia, Zimbabwe will finally be touring India for a rare ODI series.

“At the start of the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai,” the BCCI informed.

India’s home season will culminate with the prestigious and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. The contest will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad, promising a compelling battle between two of the premier sides in world cricket.

Check India’s full home schedule till March 2027 HERE…

WEST INDIES TOUR OF INDIA No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Sun 27-Sep-26 2:00 PM 1st ODI Trivandrum 2 Wed 30-Sep-26 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Guwahati 3 Sat 03-Oct-26 2:00 PM 3rd ODI New Chandigarh 4 Tue 06-Oct-26 7:00 PM 1st T20I Lucknow 5 Fri 09-Oct-26 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Ranchi 6 Sun 11-Oct-26 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Indore 7 Wed 14-Oct-26 7:00 PM 4th T20I Hyderabad 8 Sat 17-Oct-26 7:00 PM 5th T20I Bengaluru SRI LANKA TOUR OF INDIA No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Sun 13-Dec-26 2:00 PM 1st ODI Delhi 2 Wed 16-Dec-26 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Bengaluru 3 Sat 19-Dec-26 2:00 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad 4 Tue 22-Dec-26 7:00 PM 1st T20I Rajkot 5 Thu 24-Dec-26 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Cuttack 6 Sun 27-Dec-26 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Pune ZIMBABWE TOUR OF INDIA No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Sun 03-Jan-27 2:00 PM 1st ODI Kolkata 2 Wed 06-Jan-27 2:00 PM 2nd ODI Hyderabad 3 Sat 09-Jan-27 2:00 PM 3rd ODI Mumbai AUSTRALIA TOUR OF INDIA No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 21-Jan-27 Mon 25-Jan-27 9:30 AM 1st Test Nagpur 2 Fri 29-Jan-27 Tue 02-Feb-27 9:30 AM 2nd Test Chennai 3 Thu 11-Feb-27 Mon 15-Feb-27 9:00 AM 3rd Test Guwahati 4 Fri 19-Feb-27 Tue 23-Feb-27 9:30 AM 4th Test Ranchi 5 Sat 27-Feb-27 Wed 03-Mar-27 9:30 AM 5th Test Ahmedabad

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.