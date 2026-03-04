Home

Good news for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma fans, BCCI set to make a BIG decision, it is...

BCCI is reportedly planning to make major decision in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, ensuring Virat and Rohit get ample opportunities to prepare for India's marquee 50-over event.

Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be seen more in action as the BCCI is likely to increase the number of ODI matches this year. With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the board aims to give players more time in the 50-over format to gear up for the big event.

Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026 and the two-month IPL, India will shift focus to ODIs in June, starting with a series against Afghanistan and then facing England.

BCCI is considering expanding the ODI matches against New Zealand

As per a report from CricHub, BCCI is considering expanding the ODI portion of India’s white-ball tour of New Zealand later this year. India is set to tour New Zealand in October for a white-ball and Test series, consisting of five T20Is, two ODIs, and two Test matches. This would also be India’s first full tour of New Zealand in six years.

The report indicates that the BCCI is considering adding two more ODIs while cutting the T20I series down to three matches. If confirmed, fans could see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action twice more this year.

It has been reported that the idea to add more ODI fixtures came from New Zealand Cricket (NZC). However, no official announcement has been made yet, an update is expected soon.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had retired from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. In 2025, they also stepped away from Test cricket in the middle of IPL 2025, just before India’s England tour

Afghanistan is set to tour India in June

Afghanistan is set to tour India in June for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, coming shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be Afghanistan’s first bilateral series against India since their three-match T20I series in January 2024.

According to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the Test is scheduled to take place at PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10. The ODIs will start on June 14 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, followed by matches on June 17 at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and June 20 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

