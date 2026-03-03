Home

Good news for Virat Kohlis RCB before IPL 2026, they will be able to...

Good news for Virat Kohli’s RCB before IPL 2026, they will be able to…

Good news for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of for IPL 2026, after months of coordination with authorities. Read the story to find out more.

Good news for Virat Kohli's RCB before IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Defending IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will return to their home base at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where five of their home matches are scheduled to be played this season. This decision has been taken after months of coordination between the authorities and the team to allow the defending champions to once again play their home fixtures at home.

RCB will play two of their home matches in Raipur

As part of earlier arrangements, the remaining two home fixtures of Rajat Patidar-led RCB will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home.”

“After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible.”

Chinnaswamy was declared unsafe after the stampede incident

The stadium’s future had remained uncertain since June 4, 2025, when a tragic stampede during RCB’s maiden title celebrations resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

In the aftermath, the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission declared the venue “fundamentally unsafe,” which led to Bengaluru missing out on hosting matches during the Women’s World Cup 2025 and being left out of the original venue list for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The Karnataka State Government is said to have expressed satisfaction over the changes that have been made to the ground after several months of safety inspections and infrastructural improvements carried out by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

