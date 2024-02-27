Home

GOOD NEWS! Mohammed Shami Undergoes Successful Heel Surgery, Posts PIC from Hospital

In a post that Shami shared to provide an update about his surgery, he also mentioned that regaining full fitness would still take time.

London: In what would come as a good news for Indian cricket fans, ace pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon. In a post that he shared to provide an update about his surgery, he also mentioned that regaining full fitness would still take time.

“Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon. Recovery is going to take some time but looking forward to getting back on my feet,” Shami said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Shami, who recently became an Arjuna awardee, was one of the top performers in the ODI World Cup in 2023. Shami finished the 2023 World Cup as the leading wicket-taker with 24, one more than Australia’s Adam Zampa.

