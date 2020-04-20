India shuttler Sameer Verma feels the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a time for athletes to focus on areas of their game that need attention. The BWF has suspended all its tournaments till July and Verma, who last played the Spain Masters in February, thinks a six-week training regime should be enough for shuttlers to be match-ready when normalcy is restored. Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth Suggests Rescheduling of Cancelled Events to Make Olympics Run-Up Smoother

"It is an opportunity for everyone to analyse their own game and work on them. When we play, there are moments where we have been mentally weak, so during this time, you can rectify that and come out mentally stronger. I think it is a good time to work on mental strength," Sameer said.

"This break brings everyone at same level. If someone was playing well then his rhythm will be broken and someone who was not in form, it gives a chance to regain that."

With the Tokyo Olympics postponed till next year, players’ run-up to the Summer Games have become a bit of a concern. In order to ensure a smooth build-up for shuttler, Verma’s compatriot Kidambi Srikanth has urged the BWF to consider rescheduling the cancelled tournaments once the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted. Echoing those thoughts, Verma explained how it will require players time to regain top shape.

“When things become normal, I don’t think people will straight away run after tournaments. It is same situation for everybody right now, so at least players will train for at least six weeks before turning up for tournament,” Verma, India’s highest-ranked male shuttler. said. “If you are training or doing exercises or being in touch with the sport you love even in a small way then I don’t think you will get affected mentally.”

The break comes at a wrong time for Verma, who was just beginning to put behind injury and patchy form from last year. The last tournament he played, Verma reached the quarterfinal of the Spain masters where he lost to two-time Junior World Champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in three games, but looked a lot better and was certain of taking the confidence ahead.

“Last year I had shoulder injury after June-July but I couldn’t perform much in the second half. Fortunately, I’m completely fit now, so was looking forward to this year. I played three events this year before everything was suspended,” he said.