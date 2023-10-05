Home

Sports

Google Doodle Celebrates Start of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Google Doodle Celebrates Start of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Google Doodle is also smitten by the ICC World Cup 2023 fever.

Google Doodle

Ahmedabad: The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup starts today and the buzz among fans is palpable. So much so that Google, on Thursday, celebrated the occasion with an animated doodle. The creative doodle shows two ducks running between the wickets in the presence of spectators at the stadium. Once the user clicks on the doodle on the Google homepage, he/she will be redirected to the full schedule of the whole tournament. Today is the opening day of the mega tournament and 2019 finalists England and New Zealand lock horns. Ten teams will feature in the mega event that is going to take place in India.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES