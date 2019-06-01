ICC World Cup 2019: Looks like Google is also a Virat Kohli fan! Recently, Google sent a promo video of Team India featuring India skipper Virat Kohli to its users worldwide. It was not intended to be sent worldwide and Google was quick to realise their mistake and they apologised for the same as well. Users were confused when they found that video in the feed. Users from the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and New Zealand, took to Reddit and Twitter to ask Google about the ad. Here is the ad we are talking about which features the India skipper.

“This evening a video message was accidentally sent by Google to some Duo users. This was not an ad — it was a message that users in India were intended to receive as a thank you if they chose to participate in an upcoming Duo promotion. We are sorry for any confusion this may have caused,” was Google’s response to the gaffe.

💥 System malfunction! Yesterday our systems accidentally sent an unexpected Duo video message to some users. This was unintentional — it was only supposed to be a reply to users who sent in their own video message, as part of a promotion in India. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) May 30, 2019

We’re sorry for this glitch and the confusion it created – we recognize this seemed like spam, and are taking steps so it doesn’t happen again. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) May 30, 2019

Meanwhile, India will play their opening match against South Africa on June 5. Virat Kohli-led India is a well-balanced unit and has the potential to go deep in the tournament. Men in Blue are one of the frontrunners for the tournament.