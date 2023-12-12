Google India Hails MS Dhoni Number 7 In Unique Way | See Viral Photo

Home

Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains India has ever produced and under his captaincy, the cricket team won all the ICC titles of that particular time.

New Delhi: Google India lavished praise on former India captain MS Dhoni in a unique way by sharing a photo that tells about what is special in number seven which is the jersey number of CSK skipper. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper batter has already announced his retirement of all forms of international cricket and currently leading Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains India has ever produced and under his captaincy, the cricket team won all the ICC titles of that particular time. He is also one of the most successful skippers in the cash-rich league as under his captaincy the franchise lifted five trophies.

Google India took their ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the search result of number seven behind MS Dhoni’s picture, here is the viral tweet:

The message is clear. Thala for a reason 👑7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cTRH1g2b1S — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 12, 2023

“There are Seven Colors in the Rainbow, Seven Days in a Week, Seven Wonders of the World, Seven Major Seas, and even the total number of Continents Are Seven! No other number is having so many connotations and references in many different fields like the number Seven. So, it’s a very important number indeed” said the picture shared by Google India.

“The message is clear. Thala for a reason” captioned Google India.

