Dream11 Team Prediction

GOR vs BTE, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Gorodeya vs BATE Borisov at Gorodeya Stadium 7:00 PM IST: Also Read - SLA vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Slavia Mozyr vs FC Minsk at Yunost Stadium 5:30 PM IST

Gorodeya will host BATE Borisov in a Belarus Premier League game on Sunday. The hosts are on the sixth spot on the points table with nine points, they have won three games in their last five clashes while losing two. Also Read - ISD vs KUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Tajikistan Higher League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Istiklol vs FC Kuktosh at Central Stadium 5:30 PM IST

BATE Borisov, on the other hand, are placed seventh on the points table with seven points. BATE Borisov have won two games out of the five games played. Also Read - NEM vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Neman Grodno vs Energetik-BGU at Haradski Stadium, Barysaw 9:30 PM IST

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Gorodeya Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Dovgyallo, Poznyak, Filipenko, Nastic, Bessmert, Volodjko, Volovich, Artyukh, Dubajic, Shavel, Lebedev

Playing 11

Gorodeya: Artem Arkhipov, Lazar Sajcic, Dmitri Ignatenko, Aleksandr Poznyak, Sergey Usenya, Stanislav Sazonovich, Milan Joksimovic, Kirill Pavluchek, Andrey Sorokin, Dmitri Baiduk, Igor Dovgyallo

BATE Borisov: Denis Scherbitski, Aleksandar Filipović, Egor Filipenko, Boris Kopitović, Bojan Nastić, Evgeni Yablonski, Willum Thor Willumsson, Stanislav Dragun, Igor Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić

SQUADS

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

BATE Borisov: Maksim Skavysh, Nemanja Milić, Anton Saroka, Bojan Dubajić, Andrey Kudravets, Stanislav Dragun, Pavel Nekhajchik, Evgeni Yablonski, Dmitri Baga, Dmitry Bessmertniy, Yevgeniy Berezkin, Hervaine Moukam, Willum Thor Willumsson, Igor Stasevich, Aleksandr Volodko, Andrei Patapenka, Bojan Nastić, Boris Kopitović, Aleksandar Filipović, Zakhar Volkov, Egor Filipenko, Anton Chichkan, Aleksandr Svirski, Denis Scherbitski

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOR Dream11 Team/ BTE Dream11 Team/ BATE Borisov Dream11 Team/ Gorodeya Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more