Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo

GOR vs CK, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo: Captain, Vice-captain For Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights Today's Probable XIs at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST September 10 Friday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Dresden match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights will take place at 7:30 PM IST September 10. Also Read - IRE vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Ireland vs Zimbabwe, Playing 11s For Today's ODI at Civil Service Club 3 PM IST September 10 Friday

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

GOR vs CK My Dream11 Team

Suman Ghimire, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Andrew Winter, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan

Captain: Andrew Winter. Vice-captain: Imran Khan

GOR vs CK Probable Playing XI

Gorkha XI

Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Harjit Bhatia, Saddam Akbory, Amandeep Ghumman, Absar Alam, Madhukar Thapa (c), Arslan Naseem, Lakshman KC, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rinku Singh

Coimbra Knights

Vikas Kumar, Junaid Khan, MD Zaman (wk), Andrew Winter (c), Mubeen Tariq, Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Muhammad Irfan, Giorpreet Singh, Amit Kumar, Stephen Waddell

