GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOR vs FIG at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the Match 14 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Fighters CC will take on Gorkha 11 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo GOR vs FIG match will start at 4 PM IST – September 9. Gorkha 11 are in the middle of a scintillating run in the ECS T10 Cartaxo thus far. They have won both matches that they have featured in, and are occupying the top of the points table. On the other hand, Fighters CC side have won only 1 out of the 4 matches that it has played, and are placed at the 6th spot on the points table. Here is the ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOR vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction, GOR vs FIG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Fighters CC Dream11 Team Player List, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, GOR vs FIG Probable XIs ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Fighters CC and Gorkha 11 will take place at 3:30 PM IST – September 9.

Time: 4 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

GOR vs FIG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen – Gagandeep- Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Saddam Hossain Akbory

All-rounders – Imran Khan-II (C), Balwinder -Singh (VC), Imran Rao

Bowlers – Zohaib Sarwar, Parveen Singh jr, Rahul Bhardwaj

GOR vs FIG Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan-2, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Absar Alam, Amandeep Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Parveen Singh jr, Keroon Kandel.

Fighters CC: Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Sarwar, Imran Rao, Mandeep Mall, Mandeep Singh Jr, Varinder Singh, Gurlal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

GOR vs FIG Squads

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Rahul Hudda, Parveen Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa (C), Saddam Akbory, Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel, Harjit Bhatia, Shubuam Bhatia, Manjit Singh.

Fighters CC: Ravi Ravi, Lalit Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Gavie Dhillon (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Parwinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh, Arpit Kumar Yadav, Mandeep Singh (C), Muhammad Shan, Ravinder Singh, Imran Rao, Gurlal Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FIG Dream11 Team/ GOR Dream11 Team/ Fighters CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.