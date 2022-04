GOR vs FRD Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series

TOSS – The ECS Portugal, Cartaxo 2022 T10 Series toss between Gorkha 11 and Friendship CC will take place at 01:30 PM (IST).

Time – 2:00PM

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

GOR vs FRD My Dream11 Team

S Ghimire (VC), A Naseem, M Islam (C), A Ghumman, A Alam, M Asad-I, M Thapa, I Khan-II, T Hossain, R Bhardwaj, N Hasan

GOR vs FRD Probable Playing XI

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Harjit Bhatia, Amandeep Ghumman, Absar Alam, Madhukar Thapa (c), Arslan Naseem, Lakshman KC, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Rinku Singh

Friendship CC: Mohammad Asad, Mizu Rahman (wk), Md Nazrul Islam, Imtiaz Rana (c), Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hussain, Nazmul Hasan