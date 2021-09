Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOR vs FRD, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC, Online Cricket Tips Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.Also Read - GOR vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Fancode ECS T10 Cartaxo: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Gorkha 11 vs Coimbra Knights, September 10

GOR vs FRD, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo: Captain, Vice-captain For Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC Today’s Probable XIs at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST September 10 Friday. Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo– Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOR vs FRD, ECS T10 Cartaxo, Gorkha 11 Dream11 Team Player List, Friendship CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips GOR vs FRD Online Cricket Tips Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo. Also Read - ARG vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Copa America 2021, Group A: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Argentina vs Bolivia, Arena Pantanal at 5:30 AM IST, June 29

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Friendship CC will take place at 1:30 PM IST September 11. Also Read - WAL vs DEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Wales vs Denmark, 9:30 PM IST, June 26

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

GOR vs FRD My Dream11 Team

Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Amandeep Ghumman, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Madhukar Thapa, Mohammad Alamin, Abdus Samad, Md. Omar Faruk, Mizu Rahman.

Captain: Imran Khan, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Alamin

GOR vs FRD Probable Playing XI

Gorkha XI

Suman Ghimire, Imran Khan, Harjit Bhatia, Saddam Akbory, Amandeep Ghumman, Absar Alam, Madhukar Thapa, Arslan Naseem, Lakshman KC, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rinku Singh

Friendship CC

Rayan Khan, Mizu Rahman, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hossain, Abdus Samad, Mohammad Alamin, Md. Abdul Motin, Md. Omar Faruk, Imtiaz Rana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOR Dream11 Team/ FRD Dream11 Team/ Gorkha XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ FRD Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Cartaxo/ Online Cricket Tips and more.