GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Gorkha 11 vs Malo CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOR vs MAL at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In match no. 3 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Malo CC will take on Gorkha 11 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo GOR vs MAL match will start at 6 PM IST – September 6. Gorkha 11 finished at the third place in the ECS Cartaxo 2020. Imran Khan and Harjit Singh had an excellent tournament last year and they will look forward to repeating similar performances this year as well. On the other hand, Malo CC are the team to beat in this competition. They had beaten Gorkha 11 twice last year by 7 wickets and 2 wickets respectively. Here is the ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, GOR vs MAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GOR vs MAL Probable XIs ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gorkha 11 vs Malo CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Malo CC and Gorkha 11 will take place at 5:30 PM IST – September 6.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

GOR vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Jayesh Popat

Batsmen – Amandeep- Singh, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Singh, Mian Shahid (C)

All-rounders – Moshin Butt, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Md Shofiqul Islam (VC)

Bowlers – Rahul Bhardwaj, Najam Shahzad, Gulfam Shahid

GOR vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Md Shofiqul Islam, Imran Khan, Shuvam Bhatia, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Amandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (C).

Malo CC: Mian Shahid (C), Jayesh Popat (wk), Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Yasir Sabir, Zulfiqar Shah, Najam Shahzad, Gulfam Shahid, Syed Maisam.

GOR vs MAL Squads

Gorkha 11: MD Shofiqul Islam, Amandeep Singh, Utsab Karki, Manjit Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Charanjeet singh, Sripal Matta, Keroon Kandel, Lakshman KC, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda, Suman Kunwar.

Malo CC: Jayesh Popat, Mian Shahid, Aamer Ikram, Amir Zaib, Muhammad Adnan Gondal, Assad Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan-I, Yasir Basir, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Syed Ali Mehdi, Raj Jayesh Popat, Muhammad Sulaman, Tahir Mahmood.

