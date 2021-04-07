GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Gorkha 11 vs Malo Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Portugal 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s GOR vs MAL at Gorkha 11 Cricket Ground, Portugal: In the Match of ECS T10 – Portugal on Friday, Malo will square off against Malo at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo The ECS T10 – Portugal GOR vs MAL match will begin at 12:00 AM IST – April 7. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Portugal – GOR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Gorkha 11 vs Malo Dream11 Tips, GOR vs MAL Probable Playing XIs, GOR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Gorkha 11 vs Malo ECS T10 Portugal, GOR vs MAL Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Portugal match toss between Gorkha 11 vs Malo will take place at 11:30 PM IST – April 7

Time: 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo

GOR vs MAL My Dream11 Team

Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Rana Sarwar, Absar Alam, Assad Mehmood, Zafar Ali (c), Mohammad Siraj Nipo (vc), Imran Khan Jr, Syed Maisam, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj

GOR vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

Malo: Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid (c), Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat (wk), Syed Maisam, Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Yasir Sabir, Muhammad Sulaman, Assad Mehmood

Gorkha 11: Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Manjit Singh, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Bhardwaj, Absar Alam, Jagroop Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Sripal Matta

