GOR vs MD Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Gorkha 11 vs Miranda Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOR vs MD at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 13 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Gorkha 11 will take on Miranda Dragons at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Monday. The FanCode Portugal T10 GOR vs MD match will start at 10 PM IST – April 12. Continuing their red-hot form in the T10 competition, Gorkha 11 registered two back-to-back victories against Oporto Cricket Club in their previous matches on Sunday. They have won four out of five games and have made a strong case for a spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, Miranda Dragons will start their campaign against one of the strongest sides in the tournament and will look to cause a huge upset. Here is the FanCode Portugal T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and GOR vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, GOR vs MD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GOR vs MD Probable XIs FanCode Portugal T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gorkha 11 vs Miranda Dragons, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Portugal T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Gorkha 11 and Miranda Dragons will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

GOR vs MD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Suman Ghimire

Batsmen – Azher Andani, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Md Omar Faruka

All-rounders – Imran Khan Jr. (C), Mohammad Siraj Nipo (VC), Abdul Mohshin, Madhukar Thapa

Bowlers – Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Clive Worth

GOR vs MD Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt.

Miranda Dragons: Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey.

GOR vs MD Squads

Gorkha 11: Madhukar Thapa (C), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo.

Miranda Dragons: Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan.

