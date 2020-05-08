Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Gorodeya FC vs FC Minsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match GOR vs MSK at Stadyen Haradzeya: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Belarus Premier League (BPL) 2020, Gorodeya FC will take on FC Minsk at the Stadyen Haradzeya on Friday (May 8). The Belarus Premier League match will start at 9.30 PM (IST). It’s a matchup between the two teams reeling on the wrong side of the table in the ongoing Belarus Premier League – FK Gorodeya and FC Minsk. Gorodeya are without a win in two matches, following a draw and a defeat. They have slipped down to 10th spot on the points table, but they can make their position on the table better with a win against Minsk. They can also finish the round as high as third depending on the result of other game. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction FK Slutsk vs Energetik-BGU Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SLU vs ENG Today's Match at Garadskoi Stadion 7.30PM IST

On the other hand, FC Minsk ended their three-game skid with a 3-1 away win over Slavia a fortnight ago. However, they couldn’t continue their form and their hopes came crashing down to earth last when they suffered a 2-5 hammering at home against Torpedo BeLaz. Minsk must address their current form, as they are falling down towards the relegation zone with each negative result. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game will not be available in India. Also Read - UL vs FBG Dream11 Team Prediction CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions vs Fubon Guardians Match May 8 4:05 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between Gorodeya FC and FC Minsk will start at 9.30 PM IST. Also Read - SKW vs LOG Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's SK Wyverns vs Lotte Giants Match in South Korea 3 PM IST May 8

Venue: Stadyen Haradzeya

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Leonov

Defenders: A Poznyak, Y Chahovets, K Pavlyuchek, A Zaleskiy

Midfielders: M Shibun, A Sorokin, S Usenya

Forwards: V Khvaschinski (VC), S Arkhipov, R Gribovskiy (C)

GOR vs MSK Likely Squads

Gorodeya FC: I Dovgyallo (GK); M Joksimovic, A Ponzyak, K Pavlyuchek, S Usenya, D Yaskovich, S Sazanovich, L Sajcic, A Sorokin, D Bayduk and S Arhipov/R Shavel.

FC Minsk: A Leonov (GK); D Prischepa, D Ryzhuk, Chagovets, Y Ostroukh, A Zalesky, O Evdokimov, V Khvashchinskiy, Y Yarotski, A Shramchenko, R Gribovskiy.

GOR vs MSK SQUADS

Gorodeya FC: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov.

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

