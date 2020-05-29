GOR vs NEM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Gorodeya vs Neman Grodno, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match GOR vs NEM: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Gorodeya and Neman Grodno will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gorodeya Stadium

GOR vs NEM My Dream11 Team

Igor Dovgyallo, Andrey Vasiljev, Artur Slabashevich, Danijel Stojković, Aleksey Legchilin, Gegam Kadimyan, Andrey Sorokin, Pavel Tsaeblin, Denis Yaskovich, Lazar Sajcic (vice-captain), Zoran Marusic (captain)

GOR vs NEM SQUADS

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic

Neman Grodno: Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Arthur Malievsky, Giorgi Kantaria, Andrey Vasiljev, Danijel Stojković, Artur Slabashevich, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Yegor Khvalko, Oleg Murachev, Zoran Marušić, Aleksey Legchilin, Pavel Tsabelin, Valeri Zhukovski, Andrey Yakimov, Maksim Yablonski, Emir Shigaybaev, Vladislav Yatskevich, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Volodymyr Koval, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov

