Gorkha 11 vs Oporto CC Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GOR vs OCC at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In the match no. 9 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Gorkha 11 will take on Oporto CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Sunday. The FanCode Portugal T10 GOR vs OCC match will start at 10 PM IST – April 11. Gorkha 11 have been pretty consistent in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. They started their campaign with three wins on the trot before losing one against Malo. They are presently occupying the numero uno spot in the Portugal T10 league. Meanwhile, Oporto CC made their ECS debut when they played two successive games against the Indian Royals. Despite their bowlers doing a fair job restricting the Indian Royals to under 100 in both games, the Oporto's batting just didn't step up at the right time.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Gorkha 11 and Oporto CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 11.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

GOR vs OCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Raghu Raman, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen – Azher Andani, John Zinkus, Absar Alam

All-rounders – Imran Khan Jr. (C), Mohammad Siraj Nipo (VC), Junaid Khan II

Bowlers – Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Neil Charles

GOR vs OCC Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Absar Alam, Arslan Naseem, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj, Manjit Singh, Jagroop Singh, Madhukar Thapa (C).

Oporto CC: John Zinkus, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Premal Rajani (C), Suraj Peshawaria, Raghu Raman, Kanaka Sabhapathy (wk), Neil Charles, Adam Mackay, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay.

GOR vs OCC Squads

Gorkha 11: Madhukar Thapa (C), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo.

Oporto CC: Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani (C/WK), Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon and Syed Rashid.

