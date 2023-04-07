Home

GOR vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, FanCode Portugal ECS T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Gorkha 11 vs Oeiras, Today’s Probable XIs at Gucherre Cricket Ground at 1 PM IST April 7 Friday

GOR vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal ECS T10 toss between Gorkha 11 and Oeiras will take place at 12:30 PM IST – on April 7.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria, Portugal.

GOR vs OEI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Conrad Greenshields (vc)

Batsmen – Suman Ghimire, Azher Andani, Absar Alam

All-rounders – Hardeep Singh-IV (c), Francoise Stoman, Mubeen Tariq

Bowlers – Junaid Khan-II, Gurbhej Singh, Ahmmad Ullah, Madhukar Thapa.

GOR vs OEI Probable Playing XIs

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire, Rahul Kumar, Amandeep Ghumman, Faruk Ahmed, Lalit Mohan, Manjit Singh(wk), Madhukar Thapa©, Ahammad Ullah, Hardeep Singh, Absar Alam, Gurbhej Singh

Oeiras: Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado(wk), Conrad Greenshields©, Francoise Stoman, Keagan Da Silva, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh, Balwinder Singh, Carlo Buccimazza

