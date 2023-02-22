Top Recommended Stories

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa , Playing 11s For Today's Match 10 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 04:40 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

Here is the FanCode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS Malta T10Code  , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Malta T10.

Published: February 22, 2023 1:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10Code ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS Malta T10Code  , Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Malta T10.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS Malta T10Code match toss between Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa will take place at 04:10 PM IST.

Time: February 22, Wednesday, 4:40 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Senthil Raj

Batters: N Khosla, Indika Perera, Waqar Abbas, J Paulson

All-rounder: Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers: M Rafeeque, A Kannatheyil, Shijil Roy

GOZ vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Gautam Datta, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Jerin Jacob, Bhuwan Aryal, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

Marsa: Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Suleman-I, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Suhrid Roy, Venkatesh Pakalapati, and Waqas-Khan

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Published Date: February 22, 2023 1:45 PM IST

