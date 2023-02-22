Home

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 10 at Marsa Sports Club, Malta, 04:40 PM IST, February 15, Wednesday

Here is the FanCode ECS Malta T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs MAR Playing 11s FanCode ECS Malta T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Malta T10.

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Malta T10 Fantasy Hints: GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 4:40 PM IST February 22, Wednesday.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS Malta T10Code match toss between Gozo Zalmi vs Marsa will take place at 04:10 PM IST.

Time: February 22, Wednesday, 4:40 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

GOZ vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Senthil Raj

Batters: N Khosla, Indika Perera, Waqar Abbas, J Paulson

All-rounder: Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers: M Rafeeque, A Kannatheyil, Shijil Roy

GOZ vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Gautam Datta, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Jerin Jacob, Bhuwan Aryal, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

Marsa: Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Suleman-I, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Suhrid Roy, Venkatesh Pakalapati, and Waqas-Khan

