Dream11 Team Prediction

GOZ vs SKI, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain – Gozo vs Super Kings, Playing XIs For Today’s Match 11 at Marsa Complex at 12:30 PM IST June 17 Thursday: Also Read - AL vs LOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dhaka T20: Captain, Vice-captain - Abahani Limited vs Legends of Rupganj, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 65 From Sher-e-Bangla Stadium at 1 PM IST June 17 Thursday

Gozo vs Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GOZ vs SKI, ECS T10 Malta, Gozo Dream11 Team Player List, Atlas Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Gozo vs Super Kings, Online Cricket Tips Gozo vs Super Kings ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta Also Read - Sanjana Ganesan Interviews Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of WTC Final, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between the Gozo vs Super Kings will take place at 12 PM IST – June 17. Also Read - When Virat Kohli Stumped Nitish Rana With His Sharp Memory!

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

GOZ vs SKI My Dream11 Team

Affy Khan, Gopal Chaturvedi, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Gurjeet Singh, Aji Wilson, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Basil Scaria, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq.

Captain: Varun Prasath. Vice-captain: Amar Sharma.

Probable Playing XIs

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (C), Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Milton Devasia (WK), Renju Ravi.

Super Kings

Gurjeet Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Amar Sharma (C), Hasheem Shahzad, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi, Yash Singh.

GOZ vs SKI Squads

Gozo

Aji Wilson, Jerin Jacob (C), Leonard Nijan, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Rajeesh Jawaharlal, Sandeep Sasikumar, Shibil Palakkalappil, Ajeesh Antony, Ajin Jose, Basil Scaria, Janak Bhandari, Sethil Raj, Tanu Babu, Milton Devasia (WK) and Renju Ravi.

Super Kings

Bikram Arora, Gurjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Amar Sharma (C), Amit Rawat, Hasheem Shahzad, Sandesh Khatri, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Gopal Chaturvedi and Yash Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GOZ Dream11 Team/ SKI Dream11 Team/ Gozo Dream11 Team Prediction/ Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Malta/ Online Cricket Tips and more.