Home

Sports

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 86 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 86 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 86 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs SOC Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series. GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Match 86 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo vs Southern Crusaders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 5.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday.

Also Read:

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Gozo and Southern Crusaders will take place at 5 PM IST

You may like to read

Time – 5.30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

GOZ vs SOC Dream11 Team

Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Basnet, Waseem Abbas, Jerin Jacob(VC), Indika Perera, Heinrich Gericke, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon, Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George(C), Vidusha Rashmika

GOZ vs SOC Probable Playing XIs

Gozo: Josemon Paulson, Shibin Mathai, Bhuwan Aryal, Bibek Basnet, Waseem Abbas, Jerin Jacob(C), Indika Perera, Darshit Patankar, Senthil Raj, Sandeep Sasikumar, Mohammed Rafeeque

Southern Crusaders: Heinrich Gericke, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Angelo Delardon, Zeshan Yousaf, Basil George(C), Mithila Avishka, Ryan Bastiansz, Gopal Thakur, Affy Khan, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Vidusha Rashmika.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.