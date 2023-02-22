Home

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo vs Victoria Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1 PM IST February 22, Wednesday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction, GOZ vs VLS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GOZ vs VLS Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo vs Victoria Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2023 match toss between Gozo and Victoria Lions will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – February 22, Wednesday.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club.

GOZ vs VLS Dream11 Team

Keeper – Pradeep Pushpangadan

Batsmen – Josemon Paulson (c), Waseem Abbas, Indika Perera

All-rounders – Adhith Rajan, Milton Devasia (vc), Alwin John

Bowlers – Ajeesh Antony, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Stivey Roy, Aji Wilson.

GOZ vs VLS Probable Playing XIs

Gozo: Indika Perera, Gautam Datta, Josemon Paulson, Senthil Raj©(wk), Rishabh Joshi, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Ziyad Kalangadan, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, Vasim Shaikh, Zaid Raheman

Victoria Lions: Aji Wilson, Milton Devasia©, Adhith Rajan, Abdul Madambillath, Pradeep Pushpangadan(wk), Varun Makkara, Shejil Peter, Sheril Peter, Nibu John, Tamil Selvan, Jineesh Varghese.

