Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Rain to Play SPOILSPORT!

Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA: There is a 45 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday which means we could be in a for a stop-start game and that would be very frustrating for the players and the fans. Will the 2nd T20I get called-off as well?

Gqeberha weather Tuesday, Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I

Gqeberha Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: The first game was called off due to rain and the second game, that is set to take place in a couple of day’s time, faces the same threat. The second T20I at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha could also have the same fate like Durban. The match at Durban was abandoned without even the toss. It was a sell-out and the fans would be feeling let down.

Gqeberha Weather Forecast, December 12, Tuesday

There is a 45 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday which is not good news for the fans and the players. The players would want game time as there is a T20 World Cup coming up in a few months time. Some of these players would like to make a good case for themselves with spots up for grabs.

On the eve of the Durban game, India captain Suryakumar Yadav emphasised his desire for the team to maintain the “fearless” approach that gave them success in the home series, echoing what he said during the Australia series.

“The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he said.

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

