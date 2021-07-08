GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction Germany vs France Women’s T20I

Germany Women vs France Women Dream11 Team Prediction Germany vs France Women's T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's GR-W vs FR-W at National Performance Centre: In an exciting 1st T20I encounter of Women's T20I series, France Women will lock horns with the Germany Women at the National Performance Centre on Thursday. The Germany vs France Women's T20I GR-W vs FR-W match will start at 6:30 PM IST – July 8. All the five-match T20I series between Germany and France will be held at the National Performance Center in Krefeld. The German team, who made their T20I debut in June 2019, have played 13 games in the shortest format of the game. Germany Women have won nine out of their first 13 games and lost four games. On the other hand, France Women have played just six T20I since their debut in this format and won five of them. The France Women have been doing a splendid job in this format and will look to continue their hard work on Thursday. Here is the Germany vs France Women's T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GR-W vs FR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, GR-W vs FR-W Fantasy CricGR-W Prediction T10 game, GR-W vs FR-W Probable XIs Germany vs France Women's T20I, Fantasy CricGR-W Prediction – Germany Women vs France Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Germany vs France Women's T20I.

TOSS: Germany vs France Women's T20I toss between Germany Women and France Women will take place at 6 PM IST – July 8.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Performance Centre.

GR-W vs FR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sharaanya Sadarangani

Batters – Janet Ronalds, Jennifer King, Sabine Baron, Tara Britton

All-rounders – Christina Gough (VC), Emmanuelle Brelivet (C), Poppy Mc Geown

Bowlers – Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch

GR-W vs FR-W Probable Playing 11s

Germany Women: Christina Gough, Janet Ronalds, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Annie Bierwisch, Emma Bargna, Suzanne McAnanama Brereton, Milena Beresford, Anna Healey, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Sharanya Sadarangani.

France Women: Irma Vrignaud, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Emmanuelle Chauveau, Jennifer King, Sophie Pecaud, Cindy Breteche, Sabine Lieury, Maelle Cargouet, Thea Graham, Poppy Mc Geown, Sabin Baron.

GR-W vs FR-W Squads

Germany Women: Sharaanya Sadarangani, Janet Ronalds, Peris Wadenpohl, Kainat Qureshi, Christina Gough, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Anna Healey, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Bianca Maes Loch, Cassandre Scholz, Verena Stolle.

France Women: Maelle Cargouet, Jennifer King, Sabine Baron, Tara Britton, Sabine Lieury, Emmanuelle Brelivet, Poppy Mc Geown, Emmanuelle Chauveau , Thea Graham, Cindy Breteche, Sophie Pecaud, Marie Violleau, Emma Chance, Beatrice Piere.

