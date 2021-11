GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Gracia vs Catalunya Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRA vs CTL at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 24 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Gracia will take on Catalunya Cricket Club at the Videres Cricket Ground on Saturday (IST). Gracia won two matches so far in the tournament and on the other hand Catalunya Cricket Club have won only one match. The ECS T10 Barcelona match will start at 12 AM IST – November 13. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GRA vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs CTL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GRA vs CTL Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gracia vs Catalunya Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.Also Read - PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semifinal: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s– Pakistan vs Australia, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 11 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Gracia vs Catalunya Cricket Club will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 12. Also Read - FAL vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Falco vs Catalunya Tigers, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 12 AM IST November 12 Friday

Time: 12 AM IST. Also Read - CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Barcelona Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s - Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia CC, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Videres Ground at 9:30 PM IST November 11 Thursday

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona.

GRA vs CTL My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Sheraz Iqbal, Heera Mahey, Asjad Butt, Waqas Miraj, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal, Vice-Captain: Awais Ahmed.

GRA vs CTL Probable Playing XIs

Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (wk), Heera Mahey (c), Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh.

Catalunya Cricket Club: Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Yasir Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Rauf Zaman (wk), Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem.

GRA vs CTL Squads

Gracia: Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ishan Patel, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Heera Mahey, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Bikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Prasanna Jathan, Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Baljit Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh, Manpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar.

Catalunya Cricket Club: Haider Ali, Hamza Nisar, Khaled Kaleem, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mujahid Ali Bajwa, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Muhammad Basit, Muhammad Mughal, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali, Ameer Abdullah, Malik Zeeshan, Rauf Zaman, Asim Raja, Nadim Hussain, Sabteen Haider, Sanwal Masood, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Sherazi.