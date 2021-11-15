GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Gracia CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRA vs FTH at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Gracia CC will take on Fateh CC at the Videres Cricket Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Barcelona GRA vs FTH match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 15. Gracia CC are currently placed in sixth spot having won two of their four games thus far. They come into this game having suffered a nine-wicket loss against Catalunya CC and will be looking to make a strong comeback. Fateh CC, on the other hand, are currently standing in eighth in the points table and have won only one of their seven matches. They lost their previous encounter to Punjab Warriors by seven wickets and are in desperate need of a victory. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GRA vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, GRA vs FTH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GRA vs FTH Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Gracia CC vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.Also Read - EAT vs MWT Dream11 Team Prediction USA One Day National Championship Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints, Playing 11s - East Zone vs Midwest Zone, Team News For Today's ODD at Minute Maid Park at 9 PM IST November 15 Monday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Gracia CC and Fateh CC will take place at 9 PM IST – November 15. Also Read - LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s - Limassol Zalmi vs Haidree Lions, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 6 PM IST November 15 Monday

Time: 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Cyprus Match 25 And 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s- Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons, Team News For Today's T10 at Ypsonas Ground at 12 PM And 2 PM IST November 15 Monday

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

GRA vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kuldeep Lal

Batters – Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Ali Azam

All-rounders – Manjinder Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Sofiqul Islam

Bowlers – Hargurjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Sharjeel Qaiser

GRA vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

Gracia CC: Amol Rathod, Mukhtiar Singh, Ali Azam, Manoj Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Heera Mahey, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa.

Fateh CC: Gurwinder Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Faheem Ali, Davinder Singh-II, Sofiqul Islam, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Lakhvir Singh-Vinty, Saqib Muhammad, Harjinder Singh, Sharjeel Qaiser, Hargurjit Singh.

GRA vs FTH Squads

Fateh CC: Faheem Ali, Davinder Singh-II, Hargurjit Singh, Jubed Miah, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh(WK), Manjinder Singh-Lovely (C), Lakhvir Singh-Vinty (wk), Gurvinder Singh-I, Kuldeep Singh-I, Naghman Hussain, Nabeel Qaiser, Randip Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Gurwinder Singh, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Sofiqul Islam, Sharjeel Qaiser, Manvir Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Rajiv Singh, Moshiur Rahman, Davinder Singh, Wajid Iqbal, Amanbir Singh Sran.

Gracia CC: Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Bajwa, Ishan Patel, Rohit Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Sukhpreet Singh, Heera Mahey, Kulwant Thakur, Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Naresh Kumar, Rajwinder Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Bikramjit Singh, Kuldeep Lal (C/wk), Prasanna Jathan, Abhishek Borikar, Abhishek Khullar, Baljit Singh, Goldy Jaswal, Harkamal Singh,Manpreet Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GRA Dream11 Team/ FTH Dream11 Team/ Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.