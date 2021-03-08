Gracia CC vs Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s GRA vs MIB at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Monday, Gracia CC will square off against Men in Blue at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona GRA vs MIB match will begin at 7:00 PM IST – March 8. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona – GRA vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Gracia CC vs Men in Blue Dream11 Tips, GRA vs MIB Probable Playing XIs, GRA vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Gracia CC vs Men in Blue ECS T10 Barcelona, GRA vs MIB Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Gracia CC vs Men in Blue will take place at 06.30 PM IST – March 8

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

GRA vs MIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanjeev Tiwari, Prasanna Jathan

Batters: Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Gurwinder Bajwa, Vicky Sondhi (VC)

All-Rounders: Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Kuldeep Lal (C)

Bowlers: Abishek Borikar, Trilochan Singh, Sachin Sudarshana

GRA vs MIB Probable Playing XIs

Gracia CC: Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam.

Men in Blue: Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppaswamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan (WK), Harpreet Singh, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari (C), Shankar Kaligatla, Shudhdeep Deb, Naresh Kumar, Nikhil Chowdary.

GRA vs MIB Full Squads

Gracia CC: Aditya Thakur, Amarpreet Singh, Amol Rathod, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Ali Azam, Karandeep Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, and Saad Salahuddin.

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SKY Dream11 Team/ MIN Dream11 Team/ Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction/ Gracia CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.