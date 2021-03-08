GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Predictions

Gracia vs XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 101 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's GRA vs XI-S at Montjuic Ground: ECS T10 Barcelona resumes after a two-day break with Gracia taking on XI Stars in a Group A match today. Gracia have won four matches, lost one while one ending in a no result to be placed third in the group. On the other hand, XI Stars are at the bottom having managed just one of their eight matches so far.

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match no. 101 between Gracia and XI Stars will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 8, 2021. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua 3:30 AM IST March 8 Monday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - MCI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Manchester United Football Match at Etihad Stadium 10 PM IST March 7 Sunday

GRA vs XI-S My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal (captain), Gurwinder Bajwa (vice-captain), Abubakar Hussain, Asif Mehmood, Tabish Qahqous, Hamza Khan, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Harkamal Singh

GRA vs XI-S Probable Playing XIs

Gracia: Kuldeep Lal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal, Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam

XI Stars: Asif Mehmood, Tabish Qahqous, Tanveer Shah, Ali Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Abubakar Hussain, Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Zubair Ahmed

GRA vs XI-S Full Squads

Gracia: Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin, Amarpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod

XI Stars: Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood, Ehsan Ullah, Amir Hamza, Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq

