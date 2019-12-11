Former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed Cricket South Africa’s Director of Cricket for three months.

The decision was confirmed after days of talks between Smith and CSA which is embroiled in controversy that culminated into the suspension of chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“I’ve publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of director of cricket,” Smith said in a press release on Wednesday. “I’m still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role. There is a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks and months and my objective will always be to make a positive impact during my tenure.”

CSA’s acting chief executive Jacques Faul welcomed Smith’s appointment praising his leadership skills. “I am delighted that Graeme has agreed to assist CSA up until the IPL next year,” Faul said. “Obviously Graeme has had his concerns during the course of the last few months, but I am pleased to say that we have overcome those concerns and I look forward to working with him to urgently address pressing cricketing matters in particular. Graeme is statistically the most successful Test captain in the history of the game. He is a natural leader and his knowledge of the game is second to none. To have him on board to work with the professional cricket arm of CSA, as well as the cricketing pipeline, which is so vital for our game, is a massive shot in the arm for CSA during this period.”