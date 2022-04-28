New Delhi: Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann lavished huge praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Umran Malik, stating that he is an India prospect and should be taken to Australia without a doubt. Swann added that he felt like cheering when he heard former South Africa fast bowler and currently the bowling coach SRH, Dale Steyn say that he had asked him to bowl quick as that is his main weapon.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DC Opt To Bowl; Sakariya, Marsh In

With only four overs to bowl in T20s, Swann thinks that T20 is Malik's ideal format and India should just focus on making him play T20s and tell him to bowl fast.

"Without a doubt, I will take Umran to Australia. Without a doubt! India have everything but they don't have a pace bowler. Bumrah is quick but he isn't express like Umran. Get him involved as soon as possible. He is easily good for international cricket," Swann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

“Umran has been quick. At the start of the IPL, he was quick but going for a few runs. When I heard Dale Steyn say ‘I have asked him to bowl fast, that is his weapon’, I felt like cheering. That was amazing,” added Swann.

“He (Umran) is that quick, he is not wild. He is very straight but he is so quick that he can get away with it. The first delivery was absolute fire, Hardik was stunned. He then bowled a rapid short delivery and got Hardik out. The quicker he bowled, he was just amazing,” said the 43-year-old.

“No, injuries won’t hurt him. Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, Jofra Archer, as a fast bowler, of course you break down but Umran bowls only in T20s. It is four overs of maximum effort, I think it is the ideal number of overs for the pacer, just bowl fast and don’t think. Don’t break him in other formats, just play him in T20s,” reckons Swann.

Talking about Aiden Markram, Swann feels that the South Africa batter has been phenomenal for Sunrisers this year and proved him completely wrong in his assessment of how he is going to fare in India.

“Aiden Markram has been phenomenal for Sunrisers this year. I have always had a doubt on how effective he would be in India but he has proved me completely wrong. He is so strong, he absolutely smacks it. He has worked out a way against spin but he has worked so well, both Miller and Markram,” Swann told cricket.com.

The former England spinner was of the opinion that having played Rashid Khan when Abhishek Sharma was with SRH, it helped them with some inside knowledge on how to play the mystery spinner.

“They got some inside knowledge on Rashid, maybe? Worst thing for a bowler is to play against his old side. He got taken to the cleaners by Abhishek Sharma, he is a classy player and he took on Rashid so well. He’s doing the job well. Kane Williamson isn’t in the greatest of nick, so it is incredible from the youngster,” Swann signed off.