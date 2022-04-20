Mumbai: Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons that it is not always the skills that make a bowler look good or bat on a given day but a lot of which actually boils down to the mental aspect of the game and by the look of things, he feels that the Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in a happy space at the moment playing for the franchise and that is reflecting in his performance.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Shaw-Warner Off To Flyer In Chase

“It’s the body language, the confidence, and the aura about him that has improved. He looks confident and is bowling into the wickets. When you look at a batter or a bowler who’s on top of his game, inevitably you look at the technical side of it to see what the change is,” the former England cricketer told Star Sports. Also Read - Jos Buttler: What Makes Rajasthan Royals Opener Best T20 Batter In The World

“But sometimes it’s the mental side, the game (which) is to get the best out of him. I think that has a more dramatic influence on a bowler like Kuldeep. He’s been a good bowler for many many years, you can’t suddenly become a bad or a good bowler,” he added. Also Read - Ricky Ponting Terms David Warner's Leadership As 'Great' So Far In IPL 2022, Hopeful Of A Good Show vs PBKS

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also praised Kuldeep’s performance and said the leg-spinner will make his T20I comeback following a good outing in the flagship league.

“He’s picking up wickets at crucial times and the fact that he’s getting wickets, that also makes his chances of a comeback in India’s T20 side stronger. The left-handed spinner can bowl a very well disguised googly (and that makes him dangerous). He’s a lot flatter, earlier on maybe, he was a little bit slower off the pitch, now he’s just that touch quicker which will make batting difficult against him,” said Gavaskar.

Kuldeep was part of the two time champions Kolkata Knight Riders till last IPL season but he wasn’t part of their playing XI regularly.

(With Agency Inputs)