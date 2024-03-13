Home

‘Grateful To All My Well-Wishers And Fans’: Rishabh Pant On His IPL Comeback

Rishabh Pant will be back in cricketing action after 2022. He missed the last edition of Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is making a comeback in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League after a long break from cricket because of a near-fatal car crash in 2022 while driving back to home.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is ready to return to cricketing action. The young wicketkeeper batter thanked his every well-wisher, fans, BCCI and NCA for their love and support.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” said star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, upon being declared fit by the BCCI for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

“I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength.”

Upon joining the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp, Pant said, “I’m excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL – a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again.”

Pant last featured in the two Test match series against Bangladesh in 2022 and now Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 23 Match 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.

