Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's GRD vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the match no. 12 of Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Dark View Explorers in another exciting battle at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Monday (May 25). The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10 PM (IST). Both teams Divers and Explorers are coming into this contest on the back of contrasting results from their previous encounters. While the Divers picked up their maiden win of the campaign with a 22-run win against the Charlotte Strikers, the Dark View Explorers were inflicted with their second loss of the tournament, a 16-run loss against the Botanic Garden Rangers.

With both teams keen to make the climb up the Vincy Premier League points table, expect both units to give their best foot forward.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lindon James (C)

All-rounders: Asif Hooper (VC), Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph

Batsmen: Deron Greaves, Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Kemron Strough, Geron Wyllie

GRD vs DVE Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (C), L James (wk), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

GRD vs DVE Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

