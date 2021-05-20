Dream11 Team Prediction

FCS vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10, Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain – Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 9 PM IST May 20 Thursday.

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GRD vs DVE, Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Player List, Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Strikers, Online Cricket Tips GRD vs DVE Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vincy Premier League T10.

Grenadines Divers will go up against Dark View Explorers in the 11th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Thursday. Grenadines Divers didn't start their season as per expectations. They lost their first two Vincy Premier League T10 matches. However, they won their last match against Botanical Gardens Rangers convincingly by nine wickets. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are currently third in the Vincy Premier League T10 standings. They will head into Thursday's encounter on the back of a 19-run victory over the Fort Charlotte Strikers.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 20.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

GRD vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Lindon James, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Razine Browne, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson.

Captain: Deron Greaves. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

Squads

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Tilron Harry (WK), Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams and Richie Richards.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

