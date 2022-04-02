GRD vs FCS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Vincy Premier League 2022



Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2022 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs FCS at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent:Also Read - GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 8 PM IST

Here is the Vincy Premier League 2022 – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, GRD vs FCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, GRD vs FCS Probable XIs VPL – T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Fantasy Playing Tips – T10.

TOSS: The Vincy Premier League 2022 – T10 match toss between Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 09:00 PM IST – April 02.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent



GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team

Hyron Shallow, Casmus Hacksaw, Roland Cato (c), Sealroy Williams, Shem Browne, Miles Bascombe (vc), Joshua James, Asif Hooper, Wesrick Strough, Rasheed Frederick, Imran Joseph.

GRD vs FCS Probable Playing XI

Grenadines Divers: Hyron Shallow (wk), Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Imran Joseph, Kody Horne, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Abraham, Denson Hoyte, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (c), Casmus Hacksaw (wk), Richie Richards, Donwell Hector, Joshua James, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Kirton Lavia, Javid Harry, Crystian Thurton / Reynolly Hillocks, Rasheed Frederick