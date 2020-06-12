Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Granada FC vs Getafe FC Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match GRD vs GEF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes: In one of the eagerly-awaited matches of La Liga 2019-20, Granada FC will welcome Getafee FC at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Friday late night (June 12). Aiming for the top-4 spot in this edition, Getafe FC will leave no stone unturned and look to continue their battle right from they left at the break. Meanwhile, Granada secured promotion to the top-flight season by finishing second in the Segunda division but they have no intentions of returning there anytime soon. The quality of football they have shown throughout is remarkable as they have occupied the 9th position with 11 wins, five draws, and 11 losses after 27 games. Also Read - BGG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's BG Gottingen vs Bayern Munich Match at Audi Dome, Munich 8PM IST

Getafe, on the other hand, are sitting at the fifth position with 13 wins, seven draws, and seven losses after 27 matches. They have occupied the 5th position in the standings where they are level on the points with the fourth-placed Real Sociedad. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - TON vs AVE Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Tondela FC vs Aves FC Today's Match at Estadio Joao Cardoso 1.45AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Granada FC and Getafe FC will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - SEV vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Sevilla FC vs Real Betis FC Football Match at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan 1.30 AM IST June 12

Venue: Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R Silva

Defenders- D Suarez, M Oliveria, D DJene, A Nyom, V Diaz

Midfielders- M Arambarri, M Cucurella, D Machis (C)

Forwards- A Rodrgiuez (VC), C Fernandez

GRD vs GEF Probable XIs

Granada FC: Rui Silva; Duarte, Sanchez, Vallejo; Neva, Eteki, Gonalons, Diaz; Fernandez, Soldado, Machis.

Getafe FC: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Etxeita, Nyom; Kenedy, Etebo, Ndiaye, Cucurella; Molina, Angel.

GRD vs GEF SQUADS

Granada FC: Aaron Escandell, Rui-Silva, Pepe Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, German-Sanchez, Alex-Martinez, Jose Antonio Martinez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Ismail Koybasi, Mario Ruiz Rodriguez, Alvaro Vadillo, Fede Vico, Yan Brice-Eteki, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Antonin Cortes Heredia, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado.

Getafe FC: Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Dakonam Djene, Chema Rodriguez, Erick Cabaco, Vitorino Antunes, Xabier Etxeitia, Allan Nyom, David Timor, Oghenekaro Etebo, Francisco Portillo, Faycal Fajr, Mauro Arambarri, Jason, Amath Ndiaye, Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Kenedy, Deyverson Silva Acosta, Hugo Duro, Jaime Mata, Angel Rodriguez, Jorge Molina.

