GRD vs SPB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

GRD vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Asif Hooper (captain), Salvon Brown (vice-captain), Anson Latchman, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Alex Samuel, Razine Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Obed McCoy

GRD vs LSH Squads

Grenadines Divers: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper, Racine Browne, Richie Richards, Tijorn Pope, Anson Latchman, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Obed McCoy, Shamick Roberts

La Soufriere Hikers: Camano Cain, Desron Maloney , Dillon Douglas, Rawdon Bentick, Salvan Browne, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Camus Hackshaw, Tilron Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell, Kimson Dalzell, Othniel Lewis

