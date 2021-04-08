GRD vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GRD vs MUN. In the mega encounter on UEFA Europa League, Manchester United will lock horns against Granada on April 9. After an inconsistent start to the season, United are finally back on the track as the Solskjaer’s tactics are finally working in their favour. They recently broke Manchester City’s winning streak and will look to move forward in Europa League. On the other hand, Granada have been underwhelming in La Liga this season. It will be a crucial game for both teams in the quest to qualify for the next round of UEL. Granada vs Manchester United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GRD vs MUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Granada Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League, Online Football Tips Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League. Also Read - Granada vs Manchester United Live Streaming UEFA Europa League: Preview, Squads, Prediction When And Where to Watch GRA vs MAN UTD Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for GRD vs MUN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12.30 AM IST – April 9 in India. Also Read - Europa League Quarterfinals Draw: Manchester United Face Granda, Arsenal to Clash Against Slavia Praha

GRD vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – David De Gea

Defenders – Domingos Duarte, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, German Sanchez, Harry Maguire

Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (C), Darwin Machis, Paul Pogba (VC), Yangel Herrera

Strikers – Roberto Soldado, Edinson Cavani

Granada vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Granada- Rui Silva; Adrian Marin, Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Yan Eteki, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Kenedy, Roberto Soldado

Manchester United- David De Gea; Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Edinson Cavani

