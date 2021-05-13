GRD vs RM Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Granada vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction LaLiga Santander- Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match GRD vs RM at Los Carmenes: In another highly-awaited battle of LaLiga matchups on super Thursday, Granada will host the Real Madrid at the Los Carmenes – May 14 in India. The LaLiga GRD vs RM football match will kick-start at 1:30 AM IST. The visitors come into this match placed third in the LaLiga and are just two points behind Atletico Madrid and one behind Barcelona. However, they do have a game in hand over Ronald Koeman's side. Granada, on the other hand, have not had a very memorable season and they are placed 10th in the league and will have to be at their best to stall Real Madrid. The LaLiga Santander Granada vs Real Madrid match will be streamed on La Liga Facebook pages and JioTV.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST – May 14 in India.

Venue: Los Carmenes.

GRD vs RM My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Eder Militao, Marcelo, Dimitri Foulquier

Midfielders: Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Darwin Machis (VC), Toni Kroos, Angel Montoro

Forwards: Karim Benzema (C), Jorge Molina

GRD vs RM Probable Playing 11s

Granada: Rui Silva, Quini, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Dimitri Foulquier, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Marcelo, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema.

Granada (GRD) – Key Players

Angel Montoro

Darwin Machis

Dimitri Foulquier

Real Madrid (RM) – Key Players

Karim Benzema

Casemiro

Marco Asensio

GRD vs RM SQUADS

Granada (GRD): Angel Jiménez, Dimitri Foulquier, German , Carlos Neva, Víctor Díaz, Carlos León, Kingsley Fobi, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Domingos Quina, Ángel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Antonio Aranda, Isma Ruiz, Juan Brunet, Luis Suárez, Roberto Soldado, Darwin Machis, Jorge Molina, Kenedy.

Real Madrid (RM): Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube, Luis Federico López Andúgar, Lucas Cañizares, Dani Carvaja, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust, Oscar Aranda Subiela, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Marvin, Arribas, Hugo Perales, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Vinícius Júnior, Mariano, Rodrygo, Sergio Santos.

