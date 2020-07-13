Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Granada CF vs Real Madrid Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match GRD vs RM at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes: In an exciting La Liga matchup on Monday night, full of confidence Real Madrid will take on Granada CF in their upcoming fixture at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. The La Liga GRD vs RM match will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Real Madrid, who are just three wins away from lifting the La Liga title, will look to leave no stone unturned to continue their juggernaut. A win in this affair against Granada will impose their lead to one more game from the second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Granada, the hosts are currently placed 10th spot on the league table. They have had mixed results in their last 6 fixtures having won 2, lost 2 and drawing levels on 2 occasions. An uphill task awaits them in the form of Real Madrid, and it would be interesting to see how they cope-up with this. The official broadcast of La Liga will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga's official Facebook page.

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Granada CF and Real Madrid will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Venue: Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Diaz, Varane, Ramos, Mendy

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Herrera

Forwards: Soldado, Benzema (C), Hazard (VC)

GRD vs RM Probable XIs

Granada CF: Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Jesús Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Víctor Díaz, Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Darwin Machis, Carlos Fernández.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, James Rodriguez.

GRD vs RM SQUADS

Granada CF (GRD): Andorinha, Unai Etxebarria, Aaron Escandell, Rui-Silva, Pepe Sanchez, Carlos Neva, Neyder Lozano, Quini, Victor Diaz, German-Sanchez, Alex-Martinez, Jose Antonio Martinez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier, Jesus Vallejo, Ismail Koybasi, Mario Ruiz Rodriguez, Alvaro Vadillo, Fede Vico, Yan Brice-Eteki, Angel Montoro, Darwin Machis, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Maxime Gonalons, Ramon Azeez, Antonin Cortes Heredia, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernandez, Roberto Soldado.

Real Madrid (RM): Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

