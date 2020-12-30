GRD vs VAL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Granada vs Valencia La Liga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match. In the mega encounter in La Liga, Granada will lock horns against Valencia on December 30. Granada have played inconsistent football this season as they failed to capitalize on crucial situations. Granada are currently at the seventh spot on the points table with just six wins in 14 games. While Valencia are struggling in the league and are currently on 15th spot with just three win in 15 matches. It will be an uphill task for Valencia to derail Granada's run. While a win will take them higher on the points table. While a win for Granada will help them reduce the gap with Barcelona on the La Liga table.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for GRD vs VAL

GRD vs VAL My Dream11 Team

Defenders – Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Federico Fernandez

Midfielders – Denis Cheryshev (VC), Carlos Soler, Maxime Gonalons, Yan Brice Eteki

Forwards – Maxi Gomez, Roberto Soldado (C)

Granada vs Valencia Probable Line-up

Granada probable line-up: Rui Silva ; Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Yan Brice Eteki; Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

Valencia probable line-up: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Lee Kang-in, Jason; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

