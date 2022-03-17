New Delhi: Punjab Kings new recruit and India opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he will enjoy opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal and it is something that he is looking forward to, adding that he is also a great character and a funny guy.Also Read - IPL vs PSL: Aakash Chopra Replies to Ramiz Raja, Says No Player Will be Sold For 16 Crore in Pakistan Super League

“Mayank is quite an experienced player now. He is a great character and as well as a funny guy, so I will enjoy opening the innings with him for Punjab Kings,” Dhawan told IANS at the sidelines of the launch of his Foundation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Batter Shikhar Dhawan Looking Forward to Play Under Mayank Agarwal, Says He Will Be a Great Captain

Dhawan sounded optimistic about his team’s chances in the upcoming edition of the IPL (2022) and feels that his side has a good mix of youth and experience which will only go on to make them a very strong side in the competition. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Passes Yo-Yo Test, Set to Feature for Gujarat Titans

“We have a good mix of youth and experience, which makes our side very strong and we will perform well in the upcoming IPL season,” he said.

The 36-year-old has been in and out of the limited overs set-up of the India team in recent times and while talking about cementing his place in the team again, Dhawan stressed on the fact that he is only focusing on the on-field performance and try to keep himself as relaxed as possible, adding that performance will automatically get him back in the squad and he will continue to follow the process without any stress.

“I am focusing on my on-field performance and trying to keep myself relaxed. I am already putting in the hard yards and doing what’s in my control. If I perform well, my name will automatically come in the squad and if it doesn’t then also I will continue my process without any tension,” he added.

The former Delhi Capitals opener inaugurated his own foundation with the aim to contribute to the society in whichever manner possible.

“It’s a big day for me and my team. I always wanted to have my own foundation through which I can contribute towards society. Through our vision, which is called ‘Impact 11’, we will adopt 11 NGOs & will try to uplift them through funding and other strategic measures,” Dhawan said.

“Whether it’s child education, providing food to the needy, or anything else important, I want to make contributions towards different sections of society through my foundation,” he added.