Australia have put behind a disappointing year, which saw them losing back-to-back series besides facing a ball-tampering scandal, and skipper Aaron Finch is relieved to see the team in a great position at the moment as compared to 10 months ago. The defending champions could not have asked for a better preparation going into the World Cup, commencing on May 30 in the UK, as they won both their warm-up games against England and Sri Lanka.

“It is a great position to be in when compared to where we were ten months ago; it is great when guys keep jumping up to fill positions,” Finch said after Monday’s warm-up match here against Sri Lanka, which Australia won by five wickets. The Australian team was in complete turmoil a year ago after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, involving Steve Smith and David Warner. The two batsman were handed a year-long ban from international cricket.

Australia also lost the ODI series against England and South Africa, and a home Test series against India for the first time ever. This year, however, the Aussies managed to get their act together as they registered a come-from-behind 3-2 ODI series win against India, and then blanked Pakistan 5-0. “We have been as a group since May 1, and we are still doing our basics really well,” said Finch.

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.