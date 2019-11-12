England head coach Chris Silverwood believes Dawid Malan‘s performances in the recently-concluded Twenty20 International series against New Zealand will be a good selection headache to have with an eye on the T20 World Cup next year.

England rested plenty of their experienced campaigners and introduced youngsters as fringe players for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

Malan, who had last played a T20I in 2017, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The left-hander slammed 208 runs at the top of the order, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the series with an average of 69.33. The 29-year-old also scored a 51-ball 103 not out in his final appearance in the series, which came in the fourth T20I in Napier.

“It’s a conversation that myself, Morgs (Eoin Morgan) and the selectors have got to have. I can’t tell you whether he will or won’t (return),” Silverwood was quoted as saying by ICC on Tuesday.

England grabbed the five-match Twenty20 International series 3-2. Both sides will square off in the two-match Test series which gets underway on November 21 with the first Test at Mount Maunganui.