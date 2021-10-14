GRN vs YLW Dream11 Tips And Prediction VCA T20

VCA Green vs VCA Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction VCA T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean1919 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's GRN vs YLW at VCA Stadium, Guwahati: In match no.19 of BYJU's VCA T20 competition, VCA Yellow will lock horns against VCA Green on October 14 – Thursday. The VCA T20 GRN vs YLW match will begin at 9 AM IST. VCA Green is currently placed at the third spot on the VCA T20 points table of this season, whereas VCA Yellow is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table. VCA Green played six matches in this season of the BYJU's VCA T20 where they won two matches while VCA Yellow played five matches in this season where they won two games. The last time they played against each other in this season VCA Green beat VCA Yellow by 37 runs. The tournament is being played in a round-robin format followed by 2 semifinals and the final which will be played on October 21st. VCA Yellow, VCA Green, VCA Red, VCA Yellow, VCA Blue, and VCA Sky Blue are the 6 teams featuring in this tournament. Here is the VCA T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and GRN vs YLW Dream11 Team Prediction VCA T20, GRN vs YLW Fantasy Cricket Prediction VCA T20, Probable XIs for GRN vs YLW VCA T20 match.

TOSS: The VCA T20 match toss between VCA Green vs VCA Yellow will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – October 14.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

GRN vs YLW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Akshay Wadkar

Batsmen – Aniruddha Choudhari, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Avesh Sheikh

All-rounders – Atharva Taide (C), Harsh Dubey (VC), Akshay Dullarwar

Bowlers – Mehul Raikwar, Manan Dosi, Rajneesh Gurbani

GRN vs YLW Probable Playing XIs

VCA Yellow: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Chakresh Khurana, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya/Prerit Agrawal, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse.

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dos.

GRN vs YLW SQUADS

VCA Green: Dharmender Ahlawat, Shubham Dubey, Kedar Jagtap, Shreeyog Pawar, Aman Khan, Atharva Taide, Harsh Dubey, Ketan Alsi, Sanket Subhedar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Manan Dos, Aditya Khilote, Tushar Gill.

VCA Yellow: Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Dullarwar, Akshay Wadkar (C/wk), Yash Kadam, Lalit Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Ganesh Bhosle, Mehul Raikwar, Shivam Deshmukh, Manish Ahuja, Tushar Kadu, Akshay Sarvate.

